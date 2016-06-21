(Adds total donations, reaction)

By Kate Holton

LONDON, June 21 The rival campaigns in Britain's historic European Union referendum have received more than 28.2 million pounds ($41.4 million) in the months leading up to Thursday's vote, with those wanting to leave the bloc winning the battle to raise funds.

Ahead of a ballot that will decide Britain's future in the EU and beyond, the campaign for it to quit the bloc received 16 million pounds in donations between Feb. 1 and June 9.

The various campaigns seeking to keep Britain in the EU, including the official "Britain Stronger in Europe" as well as "Wake Up and Vote", received 12 million pounds.

Britons are voting on whether to stay in the club they joined in 1973, with polls showing the outcome too close to call. Financial markets have been in flux, with sterling, bonds and stocks all moving in recent days on polls showing the electorate leaning towards an "In" vote.

The figures suggest the financing is more balanced that it was when Britain last held a referendum on its EU membership in 1975, when businesses joined forces to lead the campaign to keep Britain "In" and outspent the rival "Out" campaign.

"On the Leave side you do have people who care very viscerally about this issue in a way that you don't have on the Remain side," said Simon Usherwood, senior lecturer in politics at the University of Surrey.

"Leave has had access to substantial financial resources, not least from a number of big donors who are prepared to put a lot of money behind it."

The "Out" campaign has taken donations from wealthy individual supporters and several leaders in financial services, including Peter Hargreaves, a founder of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, and millionaire insurance tycoon Arron Banks.

In comparison the "In" campaign has received the backing of many of the country's biggest businesses and banks, which are keen to retain unfettered access to Europe's single market.

Usherwood said much of the money would go on the ground campaign, directing targeted online ads at undecided voters, handing out leaflets and coordinating the drive to get people out to vote on the day. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)