BERLIN, March 9 Supervisors of the European
Central Bank are questioning banks over their preparations for a
possible British exit from the European Union and the ensuing
reaction in foreign exchange markets, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
Britain will hold an 'in-out' referendum on its continued EU
membership on June 23, with opinion polls showing Britons evenly
divided on the issue.
The ECB supervisors want to check the readiness of banks for
"extreme shifts" in forex trading and for possible losses from
foreign currency loans, Handelsblatt said, citing unnamed
sources.
"The bank's supervisors will make more extensive enquiries
in the coming weeks in order to make greater headway on this
issue," one unnamed insider told the paper.
It also quoted Andreas Dombret of Germany's Bundesbank as
saying "a potential Brexit is very dangerous" for financial
stability.
The ECB, which holds a regular policy meeting on Thursday,
was not immediately available to comment on the Handelslbatt
report.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Gareth Jones)