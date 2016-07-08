* Consumer confidence tumbles in Britain
By Andy Bruce and James Davey
LONDON, July 8 British consumer confidence
suffered one of its biggest drops in 21 years and the country's
largest department store expressed concern over the pound's
fall, in the strongest evidence to date of the challenges
Britain's economy faces after the Brexit vote.
The vote to leave the European Union has thrust Britain into
its worst political crisis in modern times. Investors have
warned that what was ranked as the world's fifth largest economy
faces years of uncertainty over everything from trade to
investment.
In a special post-referendum survey published on Friday,
market research company GfK said consumer confidence fell 8
points to -9 in the aftermath of the June 23 vote from -1 in its
previous regular monthly survey.
"During this period of uncertainty, we've seen a very
significant drop in confidence, as is clear from the fact that
every one of our key measures has fallen," said Joe Staton, Head
of Market Dynamics at GfK.
The last time the index, which dates back to 1974, fell so
steeply was in January 2011, and the last time it fell more was
in December 1994.
Moody's credit rating agency said on Friday Britain faced a
shock to confidence and almost halved its UK growth forecast for
next year to 1.2 percent from 2.1 percent. Moody's also
cautioned that the Brexit vote could potentially threaten the
existence of the EU, which has a $16.5 trillion economy.
"The potential strengthening of nationalistic and
protectionist movements could have a detrimental effect on the
EU, even threatening its existence," the credit rating agency
said. It expected global spillovers to be limited, however.
With households and investors left guessing about what the
future relationship with the EU will look like, sterling has
suffered its worst three-week performance against the U.S.
dollar since 1992 when Britain crashed out of the pre-euro
Exchange Rate Mechanism.
Sterling dipped under $1.30 this week the first time since
1985. It was trading as high as $1.50 just hours after voting
ended in the referendum.
Amid the turmoil, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said
on June 30 that the central bank would probably need to pump
more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer.
The Bank's rate setting committee is due to make its monthly
policy announcement on Thursday. Most economists polled by
Reuters expect it to hold off on any action until it releases
new economic forecasts in August.
The depreciation of sterling could potentially become a
major issue for John Lewis, Managing Director Andy
Street said late on Thursday.
"Genuinely it is a big issue for us to face into next year,"
Street told reporters at a media dinner.
John Lewis imports about two-thirds of the goods it sells
and one third is purchased in dollars.
Street said while the firm is fully hedged for its 2016-17
financial year and has "a good proportion" of hedging for the
first half of its 2017-18 year, it has "a lot less" for the
second half.
"It can never be quite that simple because you don't know
where cost inflation comes through from other things that are
imported, perhaps one stage away from direct importing," he
said.
PESSIMISM
GfK reported that people who wanted to stay in the EU -- 48
percent of those who voted -- were much more pessimistic than
the 52 percent who voted to leave.
"Our analysis suggests that in the immediate aftermath of
the referendum, sectors like travel, fashion and lifestyle,
home, living, DIY and grocery are particularly vulnerable to
consumers cutting back their discretionary spending," said Joe
Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.
The survey also showed a distinct regional difference in
perceptions, although this did not appear to be linked with how
regions voted.
In the north of England, confidence dropped 19 points and in
Scotland 11 points, while in the south, including London, there
has been a 2-point drop, GfK said.
Most people in the north of England voted to leave the EU,
whereas Scotland and London voted strongly to stay, by a margin
of around two-to-one.
The biggest drop in confidence, from an income perspective,
was a fall of 16 points among households with income levels of
25,000-49,999 pounds.
Bolstering the case for those who say Britain will pay a
heavy economic price for the Brexit vote, accountants BDO said
retail sales spiralled lower through the month as the referendum
campaign reached its climax.
BDO's High Street Sales Tracker showed like-for-like retail
sales fell 3.6 percent year-on-year last month, the worst June
in more than a decade. Although the month started well, BDO said
sales fell at progressively faster pace through the month.
And a survey from the Recruitment and Employment
Confederation showed the number of permanent staff hired via
recruitment firms fell for the first time since December 2012 --
around the last time Britain's economy flirted with recession.
Permanent salary growth slowed to its lowest level since
September 2013, according to the REC survey, conducted by data
company Markit in the week before the referendum result.
"The best thing for business right now is clear and calm
leadership and as much clarity as possible on what the post-EU
future will look like," said REC chief executive Kevin Green.
