LISBON, June 30 Britain's decision to leave the European union could delay the Moray Firth offshore wind energy project in Scotland owned by the renewable power unit of Portugal's Energias de Portugal-EDP, EDP's chief executive said on Thursday.

Antonio Mexia told reporters that Brexit generated a lot of uncertainty and that could complicate the authorisation for the project to go ahead.

"There could be delays with the decision on the project in Scotland and about the launch of the tender. But we remain interested. We'll just have to wait," he said.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)