LONDON Nov 28 A British think-tank plans to
take legal action over whether the government can take Britain
out of the European Economic Area (EEA) and leave the single
market as part of its exit from the European Union, the BBC
reported on Monday.
The BBC said the group British Influence believed the
government could be acting outside the law if it did not get a
clear legal opinion as to whether Britain's membership of the
EEA automatically ended along with its membership of the EU.
"We consider that ... they have an obligation to seek
urgent clarification in the courts. So we are going to be
petitioning for a judicial review," the BBC quoted Jonathan Lis,
the deputy director of British Influence, as saying.
A spokeswoman for the government said Britain was only party
to the EEA Agreement in its capacity as an EU member state.
"Once we leave the European Union we will automatically cease to
be a member of the EEA," the spokeswoman said.
