LONDON, July 7 Britain's politicians must urgently get their act together after the Brexit vote and if they fail to come up with a credible "Plan B" with a free trade agreement then sterling could fall towards parity with the U.S. dollar, Allianz's Mohamed A. El-Erian said.

El-Erian, the chief economic adviser to Allianz which has around 1.3 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion) under management, said Britain faced greater structural uncertainty, lower economic growth and a higher risk of recession after the vote.

But El-Erian, who served as CEO of Pimco from 2007 to 2014, said much depended on whether politicians were able to provide a credible and swift "Plan B" to EU membership that included a free trade agreement with the bloc.

"After the Brexit referendum, the UK has to urgently get its political act together, including a new Prime Minister who can negotiate effectively with the EU," El-Erian told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"Plan B depends on the politicians in London and across the Channel, but so far they have not stepped up to their economic governance responsibilities," he said.

The Brexit vote thrust Britain into its worst political crisis in modern times, with both major political parties in turmoil and investors left guessing about how the future relationship with the EU will look.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who called the referendum, has pledged to resign but the ruling Conservative Party is selecting a successor whose main job will be to negotiate an exit from the EU, whose predecessor Britain joined in 1973.

Sterling fell to a 31-year-low on Wednesday, dipping below $1.28. It was trading at $1.50 on June 23, the day of the EU referendum.

"Think of sterling as facing a double whammy with no strong anchor," El-Erian said.

He said there was concern on both the current account and capital account due to uncertainty about future trading relations and inflows of investment while the Bank of England could not provide the anchor of higher interest rates.

"The future value of sterling is a function of how and how quickly the structural uncertainty is resolved - if Plan B is delayed and/or it doesn't involve much of a free trade setup with the EU, it is not inconceivable for sterling to go to head to parity with the U.S. dollar," he said.

"If, however, there is agreement between the UK and its European partners on a new arrangement that allows for sufficient free trade access, sterling could end up appreciating from its current levels." (Editing by Kate Holton)