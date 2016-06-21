BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, June 21 The United Kingdom and Gibraltar have a total of 46.5 million electors who are eligible to vote in Thursday's referendum on European Union membership, the Electoral Commission said. Following is a table of the exact figures: Eligible electorate: EU Referendum England 38,956,824 Scotland 3,988,492 Wales 2,270,743 Northern Ireland 1,260,955 Gibraltar 24,117 Total 46,499,537 Source: Electoral Commission (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.