LONDON, June 21 The United Kingdom and Gibraltar have a total of 46.5 million electors who are eligible to vote in Thursday's referendum on European Union membership, the Electoral Commission said.

"Data collected from the 382 local voting areas shows the provisional size of the UK and Gibraltar electorate indicates a UK record of 46,499,537," the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This figure is the total number of electors eligible to vote in Thursday's poll," the commission said.

England has an electorate of 38.96 million, Scotland has an electorate of 3.99 million, Wales had an electorate of 2.27 million, Northern Ireland an electorate of 1.26 million and Gibraltar an electorate of 24,117, the commission said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)