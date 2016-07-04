(Repeats with no changes)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 1 When British voters shocked
world markets by voting to leave the European Union last week,
emerging markets assets seemed among the most vulnerable to a
full-on retreat to safe havens from riskier investments.
Yet as investors have realized that the vote and the
resulting uncertainty will probably keep the U.S. Federal
Reserve on the sidelines at least until December, emerging
currencies, stocks and sovereign bonds have stormed higher -
outpacing a wider market bounce-back from the initial Brexit
rout.
MSCI's emerging equity index is set for its
biggest weekly gain since March, while yields on debt
denominated in emerging currencies such as rouble and the
Brazilian real have fallen as much as 50 basis points over the
week. (Graphic:reut.rs/2938RL0)
"Janet Yellen has made it clear that events outside of the
U.S. will have a bearing on the Fed's decision making and she
was explicit about the risk that she thought Brexit would pose,"
said Viktor Szabo, Senior Investment Manager at Aberdeen
Investment Management. "This pause from the Fed is going to
support emerging markets."
Latin American currencies have been particularly well bid,
with the Brazilian real near its highest level in almost
a year, the Chilean peso at a one-month high and the
Mexican peso on course for its best four-day streak since
early 2010.
Underlining the renewed appetite for emerging market assets,
Argentina announced on Thursday an offer of $2.75 billion in
bonds, just three months after the country's historic return to
the international capital markets.
Brazilian dollar bonds also saw strong investor demand with
JPMorgan's index tracking the country's sovereign debt
up more than 4 percent since Tuesday while Mexican
debt has gained 3.8 percent.
The average yield premium demanded by investors to hold
emerging debt over Treasuries has fallen by 30 basis points
since Monday.
To be sure, the rally may not be sustainable. Brazil still
faces record deficits and expects to remain in a recession next
year while Mexico's peso had drifted to a record low against the
dollar prior to this week's action. A set of particularly strong
U.S. data might also rekindle Fed rate rise expectations,
putting emerging currencies under pressure again.
But for now, investors like what they're seeing from these
assets.
"Emerging markets are in a good place with 'one and done'
Fed," Bank of America Merrill Lynch told clients, referring to
the likelihood the Fed will not raise rates again this year.
YIELD HUNGER
Typically, the uncertainty triggered by an event like Brexit
would prompt investors to flee riskier emerging market assets,
but pessimists may have underestimated the positive effect of
increased liquidity in markets.
Not only have markets effectively priced out a Fed rate rise
this year, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday
signaled more policy easing to counter the negative economic
effects of Britons' vote to quit the EU.
Expectations of further stimulus are also building in the
euro zone, Japan and China.
Since the Brexit vote more than $1 trillion worth of bonds
have joined the negative-yield club, with more than $11.7
trillion worth of debt worldwide now estimated to be yielding
less than zero.
U.S. 10-year bond yields are just a whisker off record lows
while the dollar's retreat is lifting emerging currencies, with
Brazil's real moving below 3.20 reais per dollar for the first
time in a year on Thursday.
The Mexican peso was on pace to gain more than 4 percent
against the dollar since Tuesday, lifted partly by a half-point
interest rate rise.
Local currency bonds, already among this year's best
performing assets with gains of around 15 percent in dollar
terms, are on a roll.
Here Latin America is benefiting less than other regions
given interest rates look unlikely to fall - Brazil's central
bank governor for instance said it was too early to cut rates.
But across emerging Asia benchmark 10-year bond yields have
fallen between 20 and 40 basis points in the past week. Russian
yields are at the lowest since February 2014 while South African
yields fell to seven-month lows, down 50 bps in the past week
.
"If you look at real yields in G4 they have fallen very
sharply," said Unicredit strategist Kiran Kowshik, referring to
the grouping of Britain, euro zone, United States and Japan.
"And typically when real yields fall you tend to see a search
for yield in emerging markets."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional repoting by Sujata Rao
in London; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)