DUBLIN, June 3 The head of Dubai-based airline Emirates expressed concerns on Friday about the impact on the rest of Europe if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum.

Noting forecasts about economic disruption in the UK in the event of a vote to leave the EU, airline president Tim Clark said he was also worried about political and economic volatility in the rest of the 28-nation bloc.

"My concern is what will happen in the rest of the EU," Clark told reporters at an airline industry meeting in Dublin.

"This will lower demand and mean less people travelling on planes. How long that would last, I don't know," he said, adding: "It is not good for business".

Emirates says it operates in 32 cities across 18 EU countries.

