By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 25 The business case for building
power links between Britain and its European neighbours remains
good despite Brexit, National Grid's director of business
development told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.
Britain plans new interconnectors with France, Denmark,
Belgium and Norway to add up to 14 gigawatts (GW) of capacity to
the 4 GW provided by the four interconnectors it already has
with Europe.
Britain's decision to leave the European Union has raised
concerns that the country could lose its say in EU regulation of
networks and power trading, potentially upsetting plans for more
power links with the continent.
Prime Minister Teresa May's announcement last week that
Britain will leave the EU single market gave no indication of
implications for energy markets, but the prospect of a so-called
hard Brexit raises the possibility that Britain could leave the
bloc's internal energy market (IEM), which coordinates access to
energy across the EU.
"The conditions for developing interconnectors remains
good," Ian Graves, director of business development at National
Grid, told a hearing of the Business, Energy and Industrial
Strategy Committee.
"Our interconnectors are built as commercial entities. We
have an incentive to ensure the links are built and are flexible
and ready to use at the right time. That should continue
regardless of the Brexit situation."
National Grid and French grid operator RTE plan to develop a
1 GW interconnector between the two countries. However, French
energy markets regulator CRE is withholding approval to assess
the impact of Brexit. A decision is due this month.
Graves said that France, which has experienced prolonged
nuclear reactor outages and has been forced to import more power
from Britain, remains keen on the project.
"At times of system risk, having a connection to the UK
gives them extra confidence they can maintain supply," he said.
Last week, National Grid said that taking Britain out of
Europe's energy market could stymie development of new power
links and drive up the cost of imported European electricity.
"The current IEM arrangement has provided a solid framework
for investments to be made and free trade between markets. We
would all advocate that arrangement continues," Graves told the
committee.
