LONDON Jan 27 British plans to leave the
European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the
European Union could raise costs, delay new nuclear power
projects and complicate research and international cooperation
agreements, experts said on Friday.
On Thursday, Britain published the legislation it will use
to seek parliamentary approval for triggering the process for
leaving the European Union, saying the Prime Minister has the
power to notify the European Council of withdrawal.
That includes withdrawal from Euratom, an accompanying
document to the bill said.
Britain plans to build new nuclear reactors as it faces an
electricity supply gap in the coming decade, the biggest of
which is the $24 billion Hinkley Point C project being built by
French utility EDF.
"Clearly this is something which could impact the industry's
complex supply chain and it may well have an impact on Hinkley
Point," said Anthony Froggart, senior research fellow at
thinktank Chatham House.
He added that EDF has already raised concerns to the UK
government about the impact of Brexit on labour movement and
trade restrictions which could potentially raise the cost of
construction.
In December, EDF said that Britain should "ideally" remain
in Euratom, because it provides a framework for compliance with
international safeguards to control the use of uranium and
plutonium.
"None of the current new-build projects in the UK are
British designs, and most are reliant on foreign technology that
is accessible only via the existing bilateral treaties through
Euratom," said Vince Zabielski, senior lawyer at Pillsbury
Winthrop Shaw Pittman.
"If the U.K. leaves Euratom before new stand-alone nuclear
cooperation treaties are negotiated with France and the United
States, current new build projects will be placed on hold while
those stand-alone treaties are negotiated," he added.
Britain also has several international nuclear cooperation
agreements with countries outside the EU which are reliant on
Euratom safeguards being in place.
Japan's Toshiba and France's Engie,
through a joint venture called NuGen, plan to build three
reactors in Britain from U.S.-based Westinghouse, while Horizon,
owned by Japan's Hitachi, also plans new nuclear
capacity.
A spokesman for Horizon said withdrawal from Euratom would
present issues which would need to be addressed but the firm is
confident they can be resolved so they deliver their lead
project on time.
Toshiba said on Friday it would review its struggling
nuclear operation, without mentioning the Nugen project.
Euratom is the EU's framework for nuclear energy safety and
development, establishing a European market for goods and
services and compliance with international nuclear safeguards.
Euratom was formed before the EU in 1957. Although it is
legally separate from the EU, it has the same members and is
governed by EU institutions.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
said the government remains committed to high standards of
nuclear safety, safeguards and support for the nuclear industry
and is confident it can ensure effective arrangements for
nuclear cooperation with Europe and the rest of the world.
(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)