(Clarifies that Howe was foreign minister when he resigned)
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, July 22 If there is a symbol of British
ambivalence to Europe then it may be the euro itself.
The capital of euro trading prospers outside the euro zone,
but London's dominance of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market could wane if Britain left the European Union.
While British leaders have long resisted replacing pounds
with euros, traders in the City of London financial centre now
buy and sell more than twice as many euros as the whole
19-member euro zone and more dollars than the United States.
For four decades, London has been the undisputed king of
foreign exchange, but some investors fear that if British voters
decide to leave the EU, the City would eventually lose its top
position, especially in euro trading.
"If the UK left the European Union, London's dominance of
foreign exchange including euro trading would gradually decline
and then end as the flows moved to Asia and other European
capitals," U.S. investor Jim Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum
Fund in 1973 with George Soros, told Reuters.
"London's dominance of the foreign exchange market evolved
historically but evolution will continue in other places if the
UK leaves. It would be foolish to leave the EU, but politicians
have done foolish things since the beginning of time."
Twelve years after Rogers left Quantum in 1980, Soros used
the fund to bet successfully that sterling was overvalued
against the Deutsche Mark, culminating in Britain's biggest
financial humiliation since the sterling crisis of 1976.
On so called 'Black Wednesday', Sept. 16, 1992, Prime
Minister John Major was forced to pull sterling out of the
European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM), which had been intended
to reduce exchange rate fluctuations ahead of monetary union.
Fast forward two decades: European efforts to forge an
enduring monetary union are at the centre of a debate within the
London elite about post-imperial Britain's place in Europe and
whether it might not be worth striking out alone.
The shadow of the euro falls across Prime Minister David
Cameron's attempt to renegotiate Britain's relationship with
Europe, then hold a referendum on membership by the end of 2017.
'KING OF FOREX'
Sold sedately for centuries at the Royal Exchange opposite
the Bank of England, foreign exchange is now traded at high
speed among mostly foreign banks such as Citi, Deutsche
Bank, Barclays, JPMorgan and UBS
.
London accounts for 41 percent of global foreign exchange
turnover, more than double the nearest competitor, New York,
according to the Bank for International Settlements. London's
closest European competitors are Switzerland and Paris, which
each take about 3 percent of global foreign exchange turnover.
Yet London wasn't always king of forex: The hegemony of the
pound sterling in the British empire meant that before 1914,
London played second fiddle in forex to Paris, Vienna, Berlin
and New York.
And London's rise was partly due to good fortune.
As the centre for global dollar trading, it benefited from
the greenback's rise. The growth of international banking during
the 1950s and 1960s put it in pole position to benefit from the
foreign exchange trading boom when floating exchange rates were
adopted in the early 1970s.
Since UK exchange controls were scrapped in 1979, London has
thrived as a centre for everything from foreign exchange and
bonds to derivatives and fund management, making it the largest
net exporter of financial services in the world.
By the end of that decade Britain was top, and its dominance
has strengthened ever since. Though the euro's introduction
reduced the number of currencies traded, London emerged as the
global centre for the most traded currency pair, EUR/USD.
"If Britain left the EU, that trade is gone," said one
senior European diplomat, waving his hand. "The first thing
Berlin and Paris would do is to sit down and say: 'How do we
bring that business back?'"
'TREASURE ISLAND'
London offers by far the deepest pool of capital in the time
zone between Asia and the United States, but also a feast for
the global merchant: property rights, a small army of lawyers
and accountants, luxury property and shopping, quality private
education and a wider cultural renaissance unmatched in Europe.
To be sure, London's trading cables and wider pull, combined
with institutional inertia, mean that any shift to the continent
after a so-called "Brexit" would be gradual.
"The wires that make the trading of FX electronic are all in
London and so a quick move from the UK to Europe would require
infrastructure spending," said Robert Savage, the CEO of CC
Track Solutions, a New York-based hedge fund with $100 million
under management.
But over the longer term, he sees foreign exchange trading
moving away from London and Europe if Britain leaves the EU.
"The volume of business in FX is likely to shift from the EU
and UK to the U.S. and Asia," Savage said. "Big picture, the
flow of capital is the driver of FX markets and the Asian
centres are on the rise."
Britain's allies say leaving the world's biggest trading
bloc would be foolhardy, leaving London's financial powerhouse
subject to rules it would no longer influence and turning it
into an insignificant offshore 'Treasure Island'.
Opponents of the EU say London would thrive outside. They
note that doomsters cried wolf in the 1990s, warning that London
would wither as a financial centre if Britain didn't dump
sterling and join the euro. That did not come to pass.
For Eurosceptics, the five-year euro zone debt crisis and
Greece's near bankruptcy are evidence of a flawed monetary union
that is doomed unless it integrates more deeply, a step that
would consign Britain to the sidelines.
"REMORSELESS LOGIC"
Cameron had a front row seat for Black Wednesday as a
25-year-old adviser to Britain's then finance minister, Norman
Lamont. He has promised to keep Britain out of the euro forever,
and few British voters would countenance dropping sterling.
That leaves Britain firmly outside the increasingly
influential 19-nation euro zone core of the broader 28-member
EU. Greece's fate was determined by Germany and France, not
Britain, which has refused to contribute to any fresh bailout.
Cameron is now set on defending the City from what his
finance minister calls the 'remorseless logic' of euro zone
integration.
"We, almost alone among the non-euro members, have no
commitment to join the single currency - and no realistic
prospect of wanting to do so," that most powerful minister,
George Osborne, told London financiers last month.
Osborne, who is Cameron's heir apparent, said Britain wants
"fairness between the euro-ins and the euro-outs enshrined, and
the integrity of the single market preserved".
Euro zone rules must not hurt British interests, he said.
The government's worry is that Britain may eventually be one
of the only EU members outside the euro. It can already be
outvoted on regulatory issues by the euro zone if all 19 members
vote together as a bloc, which they rarely do.
The risk was underlined by an attempt by the European
Central Bank to force clearing houses for major euro assets to
relocate from London to the euro zone.
Britain challenged the ECB, and the EU's Luxembourg-based
General Court ruled in March that the central bank did not have
the 'competence' to impose such a requirement. Things might look
different if Britain were no longer an EU member.
"LEFT BEHIND"?
Since joining the European Economic Community in 1973,
British leaders have repeatedly underestimated the political
will for European monetary union that led to the birth of the
euro on the stroke of midnight heralding 1999.
When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, Margaret Thatcher opposed
the French idea that a common currency was the best way to
tether a united Germany to Europe, though she eventually signed
Britain up to the ERM in October 1990.
She was deposed the following month, after her foreign
minister, Geoffrey Howe, resigned with a stark warning that
Britain risked being "left behind" on monetary union.
Thatcher's successor, Major, declared "game, set and match
for Britain" after securing the right to opt out of a single
currency at the 1991 Maastricht summit - less than a year before
Black Wednesday.
When Tony Blair won the 1997 election, his finance minister,
Gordon Brown, effectively ruled out euro entry by setting out
five economic tests that had been worked out with his top aide,
Ed Balls, in a New York taxi.
How long Britain can sustain its balancing act of profiting
from euro trading while staying out of the currency may depend
on the outcome of Cameron's referendum.
(Editing by Paul Taylor)