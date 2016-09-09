BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 Britain must "make up its mind" on the start of formal divorce procedures with the European Union as its economy stands to lose the most from the prolonged uncertainty, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday.

EU leaders have pressed Britain to initiate formal exit talks as soon as possible after voters chose to split from the bloc in a June referendum, although the government plans to take until at least the end of the year to form a negotiating stance.

"For the Brexit process, it really is up to the British to make up their minds, in terms of when to start and how to get it on the road," Dijsselbloem told reporters in Bratislava before a meeting of the Eurogroup countries using the euro currency.

"I think, in the end, it will be the British economy that is damaged most, which I don't hope for but, I mean, this is my concern."

He also said he felt there was a strong political commitment from the EU's remaining 27 members to move forward together.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said informal talks on how to deal with Brexit would be part of a EU finance ministers' summit on Friday and Saturday.

"We will talk of course ... informally, but all the more intensively, about how to strengthen Europe after the British decision," he said, mentioning higher investment and stronger tax regulation as areas of discussion.

British Prime Minister May has given little away on what she wants when Britain leaves the EU, saying she will not show her hand before Britain triggers Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to start the exit procedure. That will not happen this year, she says. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Strupczewski)