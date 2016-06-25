By John Irish
| BERLIN, June 25
BERLIN, June 25 France's foreign minister called
on Saturday for the European Union to move ahead quickly to seal
the terms of a British exit from the bloc, arguing that the
other 27 members needed to give the EU new purpose or else risk
populism taking hold.
"Negotiations have to go quickly in the common interest,"
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on his way to a meeting in Berlin of
foreign ministers from the six founding members of the EU -
Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Britain voted on Thursday to leave the EU, forcing the
resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the
biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of
forging greater unity.
The EU's other members and the British government must now
work out the terms for the country's departure and future
relationship with the bloc.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, hosting
Saturday's meeting, struck a more cautious note but said it was
essential to preserve the "project of freedom and stability"
that the six founding EU members had forged.
"It is completely clear that we now have a situation that
allows for neither hysteria nor paralysis," Steinmeier said,
adding that EU leaders must address the challenges of migration,
security and unemployment.
"We must not resort to hectic activity, and act as if all
the answers are ready. But after the British decision we mustn't
lapse into depression and inactivity," he told reporters.
Ayrault said Saturday's meeting should not focus too much on
a plan drawn up by German and French officials for a flexible EU
that would envisage "allowing space" for member states that are
not ready for further integration. "We shouldn't fixate on the
idea of flexibility. There already is a two-speed Europe," he
said.
Looking to a summit meeting of EU leaders, including
Cameron, next week, the French minister added: "There will be a
lot of pressure on Cameron on Tuesday to move ahead."
"We have to agree between the 27 to say that after a certain
date this episode is finished," Ayrault said, though he did not
say such a deadline would be set on Tuesday. "We have to give a
new sense to Europe, otherwise populism will fill the gap."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by David Stamp)