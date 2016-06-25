(Adds new quote, context)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, June 25 The European Union needs a new
roadmap that should be devised in consultation with voters and
then put to a referendum, France's Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Saturday in comments that may further stir
tensions with the ruling Socialist Party.
Macron's talk of a European-wide referendum goes beyond
comments made by President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister
Manuel Valls, who both said the EU needed to reinvent itself
after Britons voted to leave the bloc but made no reference to a
popular vote.
"We would first build this new project with European peoples
and then submit this new roadmap, this new project, to a
referendum," he said ahead of a debate on the fallout from the
British referendum.
Macron said voters should be consulted through a series of
debates that he called "democratic conventions".
"It must be done in the right framework," the minister
added.
Macron, a former investment banker, is one of the embattled
Socialist government's most popular ministers among the public.
But his launch last month of his own "En Marche" party a year
ahead of a presidential election has fueled speculation that he
could be eying the Elysee palace as the ratings of Hollande stay
rock-bottom. He has said he would not run in the election.
Macron said a knee-jerk referendum must be avoided.
"The idea would not be to have 27 separate referendums,"
Macron said during the debate. "We've never had the courage to
organise a true European referendum in its real sense. This next
project must give it that strength."
In 2005, a proposed EU constitution was blocked by a
referendum in France, due mostly to public opposition to an
enlarged, free-marketeering Europe. Dutch voters also rejected
the constitution in a separate referendum.
