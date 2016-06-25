PARIS, June 25 The European Union must consult voters on building a new project for the bloc, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, making a proposal to hold a referendum once that project is crafted.

"I think that people must be consulted, we must ask their opinion," Macron told reporters, adding this should be done through a serious of debates. "It must be done in the right framework."

"We would first build this new project with European peoples and then submit this new roadmap, this new project, to a referendum," he said ahead of a debate on the fallout from Britain's referendum vote to leave the EU.