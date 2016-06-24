* Australian and Singapore exchanges raise margins on
By Michelle Price and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG, June 24 The Australian and Singapore
exchanges raised the cash firms must pledge to cover futures
trades on Friday, and trading was briefly halted in Japan's
Nikkei contracts as Asia-Pacific bourses were buffeted by
volatility linked to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Trading margins, in the form of cash or securities, are
pledged by brokers to exchange's clearing houses, which sit in
between a trade to secure transactions in the event either party
goes bust.
Margin calls are usually made at close of trading, but
clearing houses can call for extra margin during the day as a
result of difficult market conditions caused by events such as
the Brexit vote, which confounded the expectations of traders
and bookmakers that Britons would opt to stay in the EU.
In a circular published early in the afternoon, the
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said it was raising margins
on ASX SPI200 futures contracts by nearly 40 percent with
immediate effect and told market participants to prepare for a
potential intra-day margin call.
Later in the day the exchange said it had also raised
margins on the 10 Year Government Bond 6% Coupon futures
contracts 20 percent "following today's market events and the
results of the Brexit referendum".
Extreme levels of volatility in Japan's Nikkei 225 triggered
the Japan Exchange Group's circuit-breaker calming mechanism for
the first time since May 2013, suspending trading for 10 minutes
in the morning. The Nikkei futures JNMc1 were down 8.1 percent
by lunchtime.
The Singapore Exchange raised margins on the same contracts,
which are also listed in the city state.
"SGX raised margins for its Nikkei futures contracts due to
increased volatility, as part of its standard risk management
measures," a SGX spokeswoman said.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the SGX hiked margins on
June 17 due to an expected rise in Brexit-related market
volatility, while the ASX has warned traders of potential
additional margin calls.
Asian currency, bond and equity traders kicked off an early
day of choppy trading as counting in the UK referendum took
place overnight.
"We expect markets to be hit with an immediate volatility
shock. Markets have never dealt with an event like this before,"
said Markus Schomer, chief economist for PineBridge Investments.
In Korea, the local bourse said it would strengthen
monitoring of domestic and external market trends and work
closely with local authorities to ensure market stability, but
had not taken any immediate action, according to an exchange
official.
Dealers and traders in Asia Pacific have also taken a series
of precautionary measures in recent days, including raising the
margins they charge clients and stress-testing trading systems,
traders told Reuters on Thursday.
In a statement issued on Friday, the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA), which represents the world's
largest dealers, said it was working with members "to ensure the
derivatives market is able to continue functioning safely and
efficiently", and added that Brexit did not immediately affect
the legal certainty of existing derivatives contracts.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Dahee Kim in
South Korea and the Tokyo markets team)