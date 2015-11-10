BRUSSELS/LONDON Nov 10 Britain's plan to hold a referendum on its membership of the European Union by the end of 2017 could reshape the country's ties with its main trading partners and affect its economy.

Prime Minister David Cameron set out his EU reform plan on Tuesday. Below are some of the economic facts and arguments involving British membership of the bloc:

TRADE

As an EU member, Britain has access to the world's biggest trading bloc, comprising around 500 million consumers.

Last year, 48 percent of Britain's exports of goods went to the other 27 EU members, the joint lowest percentage of any EU state along with Greece. It also ran up a goods trade deficit with EU partners of 93 billion euros ($99 billion), the largest shortfall.

By contrast, Britain is the third-largest EU exporter of services to other EU partners, behind France and Germany.

The EU has trade deals with some 50 partners, has sealed 13 further deals which are yet to enter into force and nine negotiations are underway, including a potentially huge agreement with the United States.

Many experts believe Britain would retain trade access to the EU even if it left, but the bloc might not help immediately.

Supporters of 'Brexit' say Britain would be nimbler at striking trade deals if outside the EU. But the U.S. trade chief told Reuters the United States was not interested in forging free trade deals with individual countries.

FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT

Immigration tops the list of worries among British voters but Cameron cannot do much about intra-EU migration in his reform push because the freedom of movement of workers is a core EU principal.

Several studies have suggested that EU migrant workers contribute more in tax in Britain than they take in benefits. Critics say such studies do not factor in the extra strain put on public services.

Strong flows of migrants into Britain -- about half of whom come from the EU -- have helped put its population on course to overtake Germany's by the middle of the century when its economy is also due to be Europe's biggest, according to some forecasts.

Opponents of EU membership say Britain would be able to pick and choose the kind of workers it most needs from abroad if it was no longer in the bloc.

INVESTMENT

The EU is Britain's biggest investment partner as the destination for, and source of, over two fifths of its cross-border investments, according to the Bank of England.

The BoE says Britain has been the largest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the EU, since the single market came into force in 1993, nearly half of it coming from EU countries. At the same time, around 43 percent of British investment abroad goes to the EU.

Some business leaders say the uncertainty over Britain's membership could hurt investment in the run-up to the vote.

Almost a third of respondents in a survey by Ernst & Young said they would lower or postpone investment until the situation was clearer, while a majority said it would have no impact.

The Bank of England has said it will watch for any signs that nervousness among investors about the referendum could make it harder for Britain to finance its current account deficit which last year hit its widest level on record.

COST OF EU REGULATION

EU rules impose costs on businesses in member countries, such as on labour, climate change and product standards, as part the harmonisation of the single market. An independent Britain could in theory jettison these.

It may not have much freedom to do so, however, if it wishes to remain a beneficiary of the single market after leaving the bloc.

Think tank Open Europe says more than a third of the 33 billion-euro annual cost of EU regulation to Britain could be saved, chiefly by scaling back rights for temp agency workers and curbing limits on the average working week.

Britain's financial services sector could save money if it was not bound by EU rules on investment services.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Britain accounts for nearly a quarter of the EU's financial services industry and about 8 percent of national income is generated by banks, brokerages, investment firms and other financial companies, many of which are not British.

Eighty of 358 banks operating in the country are headquartered elsewhere in Europe and around half the world's largest financial firms have their European base in Britain.

Capital Economics, a consultancy, says Britain could lose half its 20 billion pounds ($30 billion) in annual exports of financial services to the EU if left the bloc and had to surrender its rights to do business there.

Britain's government has had mixed success with shaping EU financial rules, failing to stop a cap on banker bonuses but winning support from the bloc's court to stop the clearing of euro-denominated securities into the single currency area.

Finance minister George Osborne says countries outside the euro zone, such as Britain, must not be sidelined from shaping rules that affect the financial services industry.

BUDGET

Britain paid 14.5 billion euros to the EU last year. It also gets a rebate on two-thirds of the gap between what it pays and what it gets back as grants for poor areas and farmers. The net cost in 2014 was 4.9 billion euros.

Britain's budget deficit in the 2014-15 financial year stood at nearly 100 billion pounds, excluding state-run banks.

NORWAY/SWITZERLAND AS MODELS

Norwegian and Swiss ties with the EU go beyond just trade.

Norway contributes about 400 million euros a year to the EU budget, about half of what it might pay if it was in the bloc. But as a member of the European Economic Area, it must accept EU's rules on the single market and free movement of people without a vote.

Cameron has said the Norwegian model is not a good one for Britain, saying the country has to pay the EU but gets no say.

Switzerland's ties to the EU are looser, but a 2014 Swiss referendum vote to set quotas for all migrants is at odds with its agreement with the EU on free movement of people. Groups campaigning to keep Britain in the EU note it took Switzerland nearly a decade to reach its special relationship with the EU.

IMPACT ON REST OF EU

EU members would need to pay for lost UK budget payments, but this could be less than 0.1 percent of EU economic output.

The EU could lure investment and financial services away from Britain, but EU carmakers could see sales to Britain fall.

Lower trade activity would not amount to more than about 0.5 percent of GDP though countries such as Ireland, which has close ties to Britain, could suffer more.

The main impact of a 'Brexit' could be felt in the balance of power within the bloc. Britain has been a strong ally of freer trade and pro-competition countries such as Germany while southern EU members have tended to favour industry protection.

Sources: Bank of England, Bertelsmann Foundation, Capital Economics, Ernst & Young, Eurostat, European Commission, Open Europe ($1 = 0.6618 pounds) ($1 = 0.9352 euros)

