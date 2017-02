Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON UKIP leader Nigel Farage, a key figure calling for Britain to leave the European Union, has said it looks like the Remain camp will win Thursday's referendum, the campaigner told Sky News on Thursday.

Sterling rose after Farage, who has long campaigned to leave the EU, said it "looks like Remain will edge it". Polls have now closed for the vote.

