SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve,
already undecided on when next to raise interest rates, now has
one more reason to wait: Britain's vote on Thursday to leave the
European Union.
Not that the Fed needed another reason.
Weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. jobs in recent months
had already forced U.S. central bankers to put off a rate hike
at their meeting last week.
But while data due early next month on June U.S. payrolls
growth could help clear up doubts about the strength of the
labor market, the political and economic consequences of
Britain's exit from the EU will take months or years to unfold.
Financial markets have already spoken, emphatically, in the
hours since the 'leave' outcome in the so-called Brexit
referendum became evident. U.S. equity index futures plunged and
investors rushed for the safety of U.S. Treasuries, pushing the
yield on the benchmark 10-year note below 1.5
percent, nearly a four-year low. The dollar rose by more than 3
percent at one stage, the most in a day since 1978.
Interest rate futures markets rallied so hard that they have
erased any probability of an increase in the Fed's benchmark
overnight lending rate for both this year and next. In fact,
they are pricing a possibility that the federal funds target
rate may be lower in December than it is now, which is around
0.38 percent on average.
"It adds weight to the camp that the Fed would be on hold. A
July (hike) is definitely off the table," Mike Baele, managing
director with the private client reserve group at U.S. Bank in
Portland, Oregon, said of the latest Brexit results.
BREXIT ON THEIR MINDS
The Fed's recent playbook suggests central bankers will opt
for caution.
Market volatility in the past year, a stronger U.S. dollar
in the past couple of years that has crimped exporters profits,
low oil prices and inflation, and weaker economic growth in U.S.
trading partners have kept Fed monetary policy on hold at least
twice in the past year.
Fed officials' comments in the run-up to this week's British
referendum signal this time will be no different.
A Brexit could "negatively affect financial conditions and
the U.S. economic outlook," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said a few
days before the referendum.
"Financial conditions could tighten," said Fed Governor
Jerome Powell said the day before the vote, adding that "global
developments, global weakness ... are really important for the
setting of U.S. monetary policy."
Neither, however, gave any indication how big an impact the
decision might have, and the Fed has no plans for an emergency
meeting in the event of a leave vote, Chair Janet Yellen said
this week.
"It depends on how bad things would get and for how long
they would stay bad," said Roberto Perli, a partner at
Cornerstone Macro LLC and a former Fed staffer. "The problem
with trying to handicap outcomes here is that there are too many
unknowable unknowns."
A British departure from the EU would deprive the 28-member
EU of its second-biggest economy and one of its two main
military powers, sending political shockwaves across the
continent. The "Leave" campaign says Britain's economy would
benefit from a Brexit. The "Remain" camp says it would cause
financial chaos and impoverish the nation for years or even
decades to come.
GLOBAL SENSITIVITIES
Joe Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics, expected the Fed to raise rates once
this year, so long as the British opted to remain in the
European Union.
But a Brexit, he said, will throw the U.K. into recession,
slowing U.S. exports, payrolls expansion, economic growth to
"the equivalent of at least a 25 basis point hike" in Fed
interest rates, Gagnon said. "It could mean no rate hikes this
year."
If the slowdown deals a severe blow to Europe, which in
Gagnon's view is a less likely outcome, the Fed could be forced
to delay interest rate rises further.
However, not all subscribe to that view. Capital Economics
economist Paul Ashworth, for instance, predicts a "trivial"
impact on the U.S. economy, given that U.S. exports to the U.K.
account for less than half a percent of GDP.
"Leave or remain, this probably isn't going to affect Fed
policy," he said.
Yet global events have repeatedly stayed the hand of the
Yellen Fed, which is already loathe to do anything to curtail
what has been a modest recovery from a deep recession in 2008.
In late 2015 the Federal Reserve deferred an expected
interest rate rise after global markets swooned in response to
an unanticipated slowdown in China's economy.
Earlier this year, Fed officials cited tighter financial
conditions brought on by further heightened worries about China
as another reason for caution.
Eventually, however, U.S. employment, wage rises, inflation
and economic growth will likely enable the Fed to normalize
interest rates, even though the full impact of Brexit won't be
known for years.
"(Fed policymakers) can't just put policy on hold for
several years - that's not going to happen," Gagnon said.
