By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON, July 7 For much of this year, the
dollar, oil prices, and economic conditions largely behaved as
the U.S. Federal Reserve had expected, allowing policymakers to
plot further interest rate increases.
Not anymore. Since Britain's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union, every piece of economic, such as Friday's jobs
report, data comes with a question mark - how much does it
reflect domestic economic developments and how much the short
and long-term implications of an economic reordering that may
take years to play out.
For Fed policymakers it means balancing the mainly positive
flow of U.S. indicators against the risk that major trading
partners fall into recession, the dollar surges again, or the
terms of Britain's divorce stress the global financial system.
With past overseas events of similar importance, such as the
euro zone debt crisis, it has taken the Fed months to get
clarity. Brexit may prove just as difficult to decipher, already
helping lift the dollar and drive U.S. Treasury yields to
historic lows - both trends making it harder for the Fed to
move.
"You don't know how long that is going to last and indeed we
don't know the magnitude," Federal Reserve Governor Daniel
Tarullo said on Wednesday. "I doubt there will be a moment where
people say, okay, Brexit is done."
Britain's decision comes at time when the Fed has grown more
sensitive to international events, postponing
what seemed to be imminent rate increases twice since last
summer because of events far from U.S. borders. In minutes of
the June meeting, released on Wednesday, policymakers explicitly
tied consideration of further rate increases to "additional data
on the consequences of the UK vote".
No one expects the United States to slip into a recession
because of Brexit. However, recent research by the Fed, the Bank
for International Settlements, the International Monetary Fund
and some private economists has raised the possibility that the
Fed may be fundamentally constrained by outside events, like the
UK vote, that have made recovery slow and the Fed's inflation
goal elusive.
The dollar appears to have become more sensitive to global
economic conditions, and its rapid rise since 2014 has curbed
U.S. exports and upended the Fed's inflation outlook. Long-term
U.S. bond yields, which remained near record lows on Wednesday,
have grown more sensitive to global capital flows and less to
Fed policy. Even the Fed's key estimate of a neutral rate of
interest may be anchored by such rates in Europe and other,
slower-growing, developed economies.
If the past is any indication, uncertainty surrounding
Brexit could fog the lens for months to come. In mid-2011, when
Italian bond yields spiked amid renewed concerns about the euro
zone's future, the Fed added to its statement that "strains in
global financial markets" had created "significant downside
risks to the economic outlook."
CLOUDY BALL
The Fed kept the language for 16 months, until well after
the European Central Bank had intervened with a forceful pledge
to keep the currency union intact.
"I would suspect they are really struggling how to decipher
short versus long term, and also what is happening in the U.S.
domestic economy," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist
for S&P Global Ratings. "I would say the Fed's crystal ball is
very, very cloudy."
If the U.S. economy keeps growing and creating jobs as
expected, the Fed's job will become easier, said San Francisco
Fed senior vice president Mary Daly. But any misses will raise
questions whether the causes are domestic or can be traced back
to events such as Brexit, and if so, whether they will act as a
temporary drag or could mark a fundamental shift in the global
economy.
The IMF, which is expected to cut its global growth forecast
in a mid-July update, is already factoring the Brexit vote into
its analysis. In a report on Germany released this week, the IMF
noted that the strong trade and financial linkages between
Europe's largest economy and the UK had the potential to "derail
the growth momentum" in a country whose success is central to
lifting eurozone growth, and, in turn, helping the world economy
grow faster.
The San Francisco Fed's Daly said any surprises would prompt
policymakers to go back to the Fed's models and search for
domestic or international causes.
"We are watching this carefully," Daly said in an interview.
"If the data don't evolve as we think and we don't get
consistent job growth as we think, then of course we would say,
it looks like another step down."
Investors, who earlier this year had taken the Fed's cue
that a rate increase could come in June, have now pushed
expectations for a policy move deep into next year.
Ken Matheny, senior economist at Macroeconomic Advisers,
said he expected Brexit to nick U.S. growth, but that was all
investors and policymakers will be able to say for a while.
"I am not sure that in six months we will know. Maybe we
will have some understanding of what the settlement will be
between the eurozone and the U.K., but even if we know the
settlement do we know the economic impact? I am not sure."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski)