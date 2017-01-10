LONDON Jan 10 HSBC chairman Douglas
Flint said some banks may begin triggering their contingency
plans in March this year when formal divorce talks start if
there is no clarity on whether Britain will retain access to the
European single market when it leaves the EU.
Flint said banks need guidance from the UK government on its
objectives in the EU divorce talks and ensuring trade agreement.
"For those businesses that don't have infrastructure already
in place in Europe, it will start pretty much immediately on the
triggering of Article 50," Flint told parliament's Treasury
Select Committee on Tuesday.
