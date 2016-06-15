NEW YORK, June 15 Sterling could depreciate by 11 percent on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of major developed market currencies if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday.

If this outcome, known as Brexit, which traders fear would hurt the European economy materializes, Goldman analysts said in a research note they expect the euro to weaken by 4 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)