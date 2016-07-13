LONDON, July 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Liam Fox, a pro-Brexit campaigner, as the minister for international trade on Wednesday, her office said.

He will be in charge of forging new international trade deals after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Fox, 54, has previously held a string of senior positions in government. He was defence minister from 2010 to 2011 and was previously a minister in the foreign office and held other government roles.

