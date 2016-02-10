PARIS Feb 10 France's banking sector association has warned that proposals to keep Britain from leaving the European Union must not give British banks an unfair competitive advantage over their euro zone competitors.

The head of the French Banking Federation, Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, said in a letter to French President Francois Hollande that the package raised major problems.

European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed a reform package, which EU leaders will have to approve at a summit later this month, in the hope of persuading Britons to vote to stay in the European Union in an upcoming referendum.

The measures would in particular let non-euro zone countries such as Britain have different banking rules to those inside the shared currency bloc, which Oudea said would spell the end of the single rule book for European banks.

"If the plan is adopted in its current state, it would put an end to fair competition between financial actors while non-euro institutions would continue to benefit from a European passport," Oudea wrote, referring to the possibility of operating freely across the European Union.

"It would create a risk of 'regulation at the lowest common denominator' and arbitrage between financial centres," Oudea said in the letter, dated Feb. 25 and echoing concerns from the European Union's banking watchdog.

Oudea also said euro zone countries should not be forced to help foot the bill for potential financial sector failures in Britain as London would get that right vis-a-vis the euro zone as the package stands now.

In a similar vein, Oudea said the euro zone should have a say over decisions by non-euro zone countries affecting it if Britain were granted that right. (Reporting by Marc Joanny; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by David Clarke)