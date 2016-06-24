PARIS, June 24 The market reaction to Britain's vote to leave the European Union is manageable and French banks are prepared to handle the immediate consequences, the head of the French Banking Federation said on Friday.

Frederic Oudea, who is also chief executive of French bank Societe Generale, said market liquidity was not a significant issue so far.

Speaking after a steep drop in the pound and sharp falls in European banking shares, Oudea said he did not expect currency volatility to have a big impact on French banks' results, though he acknowledged he was not best positioned to speak for all French banks. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)