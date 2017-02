PARIS, June 24 Britain's European Union partners should not seek to punish it in upcoming talks on its exit from the bloc, France's main employers group Medef said on Friday.

"The law must be applied but we should avoid any form of punishment or sanction. We are talking to friends, who are our best allies on many issues," Medef said in a statement after Britons voted in a referendum to quit the EU. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)