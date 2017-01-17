PARIS Jan 17 Theresa May's comments on leaving the European Union were useful ahead of negotiations, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday, but stressed that exiting the single market would strip British financial firms of their "EU passport."

"Theresa May provided useful clarifications because there were some doubts," the source told Reuters.

"The financial passport for the City is incompatible with an exit of the single market, that's for sure." (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by John Irish)