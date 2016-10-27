MONTEVRAIN, France Oct 27 French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday the government was
determined to make Paris attractive for banks after Brexit but
that there won't be a special status for workers in specific
industries such as finance.
He was responding to comments by French financial lobby
Paris Europlace, which told Reuters it wanted a special status
in the French labour law for executives of financial firms that
could offer more flexibility.
"The idea is to create a status whereby common rules on
labour rights are waived," Arnaud de Bresson, chief executive of
Paris Europlace told Reuters earlier on Thursday.
But Sapin later told Reuters: "We cannot have a specific
status for jobs in the financial sector."
(Reporting by Myriam Rivet, Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva;
Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)