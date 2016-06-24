PARIS, June 24 The European Union needs to
change fundamentally now that British voters have decided to
leave, according to Alain Juppe, a former French prime minister
from the centre-right and a front-runner in opinion polls ahead
of the 2017 presidential election.
"We can't go on like before," Juppe said on Europe 1 radio.
"We need to write a new chapter for Europe."
Juppe called the British referendum vote to leave the EU "an
historic shock for Great Britain," adding that the EU needed
urgently to show it could control immigration along its borders
and relaunch growth to keep the confidence voters among its
other members.
"I think it would be the biggest error to let people believe
that as 27 (remaining countries) we can continue as before... We
need a new page, a new chapter in the history of Europe because
the messages are coming from everywhere, not just Great
Britain," he said.
"There's an understandable disaffection with Europe. It
seems like an incomprehensible bureaucratic machine incapable of
getting growth and jobs going, incapable of controlling its
borders."
