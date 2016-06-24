PARIS, June 24 The shock of Britain's vote to
quit the European Union has been "extremely limited" on the
first day after the news and the currency bloc has the tools to
react if it gets any worse, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin
said on Friday.
Sapin told reporters in Paris that he did not expect the
Brexit vote to have any impact on French consumer spending or
investment.
He said he did not want the change in the UK's status to
affect the prospects of EDF's planned Hinkley Point
nuclear project in southern England, and that it did not alter
his concerns about the merger plans of the London Stock Exchange
with Deutsche Boerse.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing
by Bate Felix)