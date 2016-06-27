PARIS, June 27 French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Monday that there were no differences between France and Germany on how Britain should proceed with plans to leave the European Union bloc and both agreed it should be done speedily.

"France like Germany says Britain has voted for Brexit. It should be implemented quickly. We cannot remain in an uncertain and indefinite situation," Sapin said on France 2 television. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)