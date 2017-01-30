* 50 foreign bank envoys meet German regulators
* Talks include how to get bank licence in Germany
* Banks eye move from London to Frankfurt
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met
about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they
could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain
leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.
Bafin, which has been approached by numerous banks in recent
weeks, said it answered questions from the banks such as how to
get a banking license in Germany as well as giving its views on
risk management. One official said representatives of about 25
banks had attended.
The meeting underscores a growing willingness to consider
alternatives to London, after Prime Minister Theresa May said
that Britain would leave the EU's single market, a move that
would isolate the City of London from many European clients.
Peter Lutz, a Bafin official in charge of bank oversight,
said the authorities wanted to help banks considering a move to
understand the rules in Germany and that it was happy to have
further meetings.
"Brexit is ... no reason for celebration," Lutz said. "But
we have to be pragmatic."
Executives, chiefly those in charge of regulatory issues,
from banks including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
and Citigroup were to attend the meeting in Bafin's
Frankfurt offices, people familiar with the matter have said.
Those banks declined to comment.
Many Germans are sceptical of the aggressive practices of
largely U.S. and British investment banks.
Nonetheless, the country's politicians are seeking to show a
friendly face to banks in London searching for alternative
locations in the European Union to continue selling in the bloc
once Britain leaves.
May has said her government will invoke Article 50 of the EU
treaty, starting two years of negotiations to arrange Britain's
departure, by the end of March.
Frankfurt looks set to be one of the biggest winners from
any exodus from London.
Hubertus Vaeth, head of Frankfurt Main Finance, a group
backed by local government to promote the city, has predicted
that 10,000 jobs will move from London to Frankfurt over five
years, with investment banks among the early movers.
Germany's economic strength and the fact that Frankfurt is
home to the European Central Bank makes it attractive for banks.
But it faces hurdles. There is a shortage of housing, while
the region's 13 international schools are already well
subscribed. Nightlife in the city - where many bars are largely
empty for much of the week - is also seen as a turn-off.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Adrian Croft)