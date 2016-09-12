Denmark sells 2.2 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 Denmark's central bank sold 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($316.23 million) worth of Treasury bills at an auction on Monday after receiving bids worth 2.96 billion crowns.
LONDON, Sept 12 Fund manager Columbia Threadneedle said on Monday it plans to lift the suspension in trading of its UK retail property fund as investor sentiment in the sector had steadied in the weeks following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Threadneedle UK Property Authorised Investment Fund, which includes the Threadneedle UK Property Authorised Trust, was one of several UK funds to be suspended after the June 23 vote amid concerns prices for commercial property would fall.
Since the July 6 suspension, however, the market had settled, said Don Jordison, Managing Director of Property, Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
The suspension would be lifted on Sept. 26, Threadneedle said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Sharjah's PJSC (BOS; BBB+/Stable/bb) new Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme a long-term rating of 'BBB+' and short-term rating of 'F2'. The ratings of the programme apply only to senior issuance. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage: