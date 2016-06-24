* Finance leaders of G7 grouping say to consult closely

* British economy, financial sector seen remaining resilient

* Authorities seen well-positioned to tackle vote consequences (Adds details)

TOKYO, June 24 Group of Seven finance leaders vowed on Friday to continue to consult closely on market moves and financial stability and cooperate as appropriate, after Britain voted to exit the European Union.

G7 finance chiefs said in a statement they were monitoring market developments while recognising that excess volatility and disorderly moves in exchange rates can harm economic and financial stability.

"We ... respect the intention expressed today by the people of the United Kingdom to exit from the European Union," G7 finance leaders said after a conference call held hours after the British referendum.

They also said they affirmed that the British economy and financial sector remained resilient, and were confident British authorities were well positioned to address the consequences of the referendum.

G7 central banks have taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity and to support market functioning, and they stand ready to use the liquidity instruments to this end, they added. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Clarence Fernandez)