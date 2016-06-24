TOKYO, June 24 Group of Seven finance leaders
vowed on Friday to continue to consult closely on market moves
and financial stability and to cooperate as appropriate, after
Britain voted to exit the European Union.
G7 finance chiefs said in a statement they are monitoring
market developments while recognising that excess volatility and
disorderly moves in exchange rates can harm economic and
financial stability.
They also said they affirm that the UK economy and financial
sector remain resilient, and are confident that the UK
authorities are well positioned to address the consequences of
the referendum.
