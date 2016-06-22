TOKYO, June 23 Group of Seven finance leaders will issue a joint statement stressing their readiness to take all necessary steps to calm markets if Britain votes to exit the European Union, said government officials with direct knowledge of the preparations.

Finance authorities of the G7 major economies are negotiating a draft of the statement that would be issued shortly after Thursday's referendum results become clear, the officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso may also issue a separate statement to prevent a Brexit vote from triggering excessive yen rises, the officials said. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi, Takashi Umekawa, Takaya Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)