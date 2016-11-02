BERLIN Nov 2 Britain's vote to leave the EU so far had hardly any impact on the German economy, but it is worth fighting for the goal to keep the country in the bloc, the head of Germany's council of economic experts said on Wednesday.

"Regarding Brexit, we see hardly any economic effects in the short term, of course we see the biggest (impact) on the United Kingdom itself," Christoph Schmidt, head of the so-called wise men, said during a news conference.

He added that the biggest problem for the EU was the political fallout from a Brexit. "Our conclusion therefore is that it is worth fighting for so that in the end Brexit doesn't happen," Schmidt said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber)