(Adds detail)
* Foreign ministers warn of creeping erosion of EU
* Set out plan for security, migration, economic policies
BERLIN, June 26 The foreign ministers of Germany
and France have drawn up a nine-page document entitled "A strong
Europe in a world of uncertainties" in which they propose common
European security and migration policies and strengthened
economic convergence.
Acknowledging that the European Union is "being severely put
to the test", Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Jean-Marc Ayrault said
the bloc was challenged by a series of crises to its south and
east while economic growth was on a slow recovery path. Work on
the paper began before Britain voted on Thursday to quit the EU.
"Neither a simple call for more Europe nor a phase of mere
reflection can be an adequate answer," Frank-Walter Steinmeier
and Jean-Marc Ayrault said in the paper, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters.
"To prevent the silent creeping erosion of our European
project we have to be more focused on essentials and on meeting
the concrete expectations of our citizens," they added.
The two ministers, whose countries are at the core of the
EU, said it was important to recognise that member states had
different appetites for deepening European integration.
"We have to find better ways of dealing with different
levels of ambition so as to ensure that Europe delivers better
on the expectations of all European citizens," they said.
To this end they proposed three initiatives:
1. A European Security Compact, under which:
- The EU should establish agreed strategic EU priorities for
foreign and security policy and promote an integrated EU policy
in these areas.
- Those EU member states willing to establish permanent
structured cooperation in the field of defence should be able to
do so in a flexible manner.
- If needed, EU member states should consider establishing
standing maritime forces or acquiring EU-owned capabilities in
other key areas.
2. A common European asylum and migration policy. The
ministers said:
- We are determined that the EU should establish the world's
first multinational border and coast guard.
- The EU must find a common answer to the rising number of
migrants seeking to enter the EU for economic reasons.
- We will work to reduce push factors for irregular
migration.
3. Fostering growth and completing the Economic and Monetary
Union (EMU). The ministers said:
- To unlock growth and to increase the productivity of the
European economy, a renewed effort for more investment, both
private and public, is necessary.
- A deepening of EMU will not come as a big bang but as the
result of a pragmatic and gradual evolution.
- An EMU fiscal capacity should start by 2018 at the latest
to support investment in the member states most severely hit by
the crisis.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)