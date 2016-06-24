BERLIN, June 24 The 27 countries left in the European Union after Britain's vote to leave should not take any revenge, but focus on security, migration and economic growth, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier told the ZDF German television station there was hard work ahead negotiating Britain's exit, but he was heartened that European leaders were committed to charting a new course that responded to the concerns raised through the UK referendum.

He said one key issue for European leaders would be tackling high rates of youth unemployment.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)