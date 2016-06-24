(Adds quotes from Steinmeier, Weber)
BERLIN, June 24 The 27 countries left in the
European Union after Britain's vote to leave should refrain from
taking revenge, but focus on building consensus in areas such as
security, migration and economic growth, German officials said
Friday.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the ZDF
television station there was hard work ahead negotiating the
terms of Britain's exit, but European leaders were committed to
charting a new course that tackled high rates of youth
unemployment and other issues raised through the UK referendum.
Steinmeier said he told EU foreign ministers at a meeting in
Luxembourg on Friday to focus on rebuilding a strong Europe, not
hashing through differences with Britain.
"We have to accept the decision that was made, and not go
looking for revenge," said Steinmeier, who will meet the foreign
minister of France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg - the six founding EU members - in Berlin on
Saturday.
Manfred Weber, who represents German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's political party in the European parliament, said it was
imperative to start negotiations with Britain soon about its
departure, to ensure stability and avoid uncertainties.
"We want to negotiate a new relationship, not a nasty
divorce," Weber told the Muencher Merkur newspaper. "My goal
would be to wrap up the exit negotiations within about a year."
German officials are worried France, the Netherlands,
Austria, Finland and Hungary could also seek to leave the EU
after Britain's vote, German newspaper Die Welt said on Friday,
citing a finance ministry strategy paper.
Steinmeier said political parties in some EU member states
would likely push for similar popular votes, but he knew of no
specific country that was seriously considering leaving the
bloc. He said a majority of Germans supported continued
membership in the EU.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)