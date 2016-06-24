BERLIN, June 24 Britain's decision to leave the European Union is not the end of Europe, but Brussels should see the outcome as a warning signal and an urgent call to reform the bloc, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday.

"The Brexit vote doesn't mean the end of Europe, but it's a shot across the bows," Gabriel told a news conference in Berlin, adding Europe now needed a new start and it was not the time for a debate about the EU's institutions.

Gabriel, who is also head of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), young Britons' overwhelming vote in favour of remaining in the EU was a sign of hope.

"It's important that the young people in Britain and the other EU member states keep up contact," Gabriel said, adding: "We must not now lift up the drawbridge to Britain ... nothing is forever."

Gabriel also said that, after Britain's decision to leave the EU, he would not travel to Moscow next week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Gernot Heller; Editing by Paul Carrel)