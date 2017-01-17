Jan 17 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
said on Tuesday he welcomed comments from Britain's Prime
Minister Theresa May that put clarity on her country's plans to
leave the European Union and said it was important to move
forward quickly and orderly.
"It's good that there is finally now a bit more clarity
about Britain's direction," Gabriel said in comments emailed to
reporters. "It's also clear that there won't be any cherry
picking. Anyone who wants access to the common market has to
also be part of the political union."
Gabriel added the Brexit negotiations would nevertheless not
start until Britain submits its formal application to leave.
"It's also good that the British Prime Minister made it
clear that she wants to continue to have close cooperation with
the EU," Gabriel added. "Britain will remain part of Europe and
a friend with whom we want to have a close partnership and whom
we need to help resolve the global problems of our era."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Michael Nienaber)