BERLIN Dec 16 Germany is ready to be "extremely helpful" to British Prime Minister David Cameron in his renegotiation of Britain's membership of the European Union, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

"The German government has a very great interest that Great Britain remains a member of the EU and in allowing Cameron to run a successful campaign," the official said ahead of an EU summit this week, which is expected to lay the foundations for an agreement on EU reform next February.

Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017. While he favours staying in a reformed EU, he has said he rules nothing out if he does not get the changes he wants. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)