REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
BERLIN, June 21 The European Union must change whether Britain votes to stay in or to leave the bloc in its referendum on Thursday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"Europe is not in good shape," Schaeuble told an economics conference in Berlin.
The veteran German politician hoped Britain would vote to remain in the bloc, but said whatever the result of the referendum, "we won't be able to go on as we have done, otherwise people will say 'they haven't understood'."
"Britain is an important market for the German economy and a British exit would cause considerable damage," he added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.