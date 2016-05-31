BERLIN May 31 A vote by Britain to leave the European Union in a referendum next month would create "a negative dynamic" among the bloc's member states, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.

"I would like Britain to remain in the EU. I think there are good reasons for Britain to remain in the EU," Steinmeier said, adding it was up to British voters to decide.

"I am only sure that if Britain decides to leave, that will initiate a negative dynamic in the rest of the EU," he said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)