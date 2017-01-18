Argentina trade surplus narrows to $65 mln in December
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Jan 18 The European Union has more clarity on how the British government will go into talks on leaving the bloc after Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Tuesday but negotiations cannot start until London triggers the process, Angela Merkel said.
"The speech made by British Prime Minister Theresa May has given us a clear impression of how Great Britain wants to proceed but nonetheless the negotiations will only start when the application has been made in accordance with Article 50," the German chancellor said at a news conference on Wednesday with her Italian counterpart.
"The main thing is that Europe does not let itself be divided and we will make sure of that via very intensive dialogue," she said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
SOFIA, Jan 24 Bulgaria's president on Tuesday called an early national election for March 26 and appointed former parliament speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov as caretaker prime minister until then.