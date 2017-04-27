BERLIN, April 27 Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union will be very demanding both for the British and the remaining 27 members of the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"The exit negotiations will definitely demand a great deal of the European Union as well as Britain itself in the two years. I think that is completely beyond doubt," Merkel told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

She said she shared the view of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that the Brexit negotiations could only get going properly after Britain's June 8 election. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)