UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
BERLIN May 8 High state spending in France is a problem, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday, one day after business-friendly candidate Emmanuel Macron won his country's presidential election.
"With France, we have a particular problem ... The French spend too much money and they spend too much in the wrong places. This will not work over time," Juncker said in Berlin.
He was attending a presentation of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's book "Neuvermessungen" (Remapping) where Brexit and the French presidential election were discussed. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper